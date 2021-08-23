Forsyth judge to determine if Winston-Salem man charged with murder is competent to stand trial.

A Forsyth County judge will have to decide whether a Winston-Salem man accused of fatally stabbing a woman in 2011 and dumping her body is competent to stand trial and if a murder charge against him should be dismissed.
Cornelius Tucker Jr., 65, of Penner Street, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Constance Edwina Hall, 47. Hall's body was found in a trash can on Nov. 24, 2011, in the 900 block of Manly Street near Cook Elementary School. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in April 2015 after investigators said his DNA was found on a cloth tied around her knees.
Hall was last seen by her father, James Hall, on Oct. 28, 2011, walking away from their home at 1140 Apple St. in West Salem, police said. Her father reported her missing on Nov. 14, 2011.
Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court presided over a week-long hearing that started Aug. 16 and ended Monday, with closing arguments from Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Schrader and David Botchin, who is representing Tucker.
Bray has to decide whether to grant Botchin's motions to declare Tucker incompetent to stand trial and to dismiss the first-degree murder charge against him. Bray said she would take the matter under advisement and that she hoped to issue a decision by the end of the week.
Monday's closing arguments capped off a week of testimony from several psychiatrists and psychologists, including one who testified for prosecutors.
The hearings covered a voluminous record of Tucker's mental-health history. He has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder with psychotic features. He also has been diagnosed with personality disorders.
According to testimony, Tucker has been declared competent to stand trial but after a period of time and subsequent evaluation, he was declared incompetent. In July 2020, Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court signed an order involuntarily committing Tucker to Central Regional Hospital in Butner until at least this June.
In a previous motion, Botchin argued that even while on medication, Tucker's mental condition can deteriorate. He also said Tucker has a multitude of physical medical conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, peripheral artery disease, seizure disorder and hepatitis.
Botchin said Monday that the overwhelming evidence indicates that Tucker's mental capacity is not sustainable. It might be possible for Tucker to be mentally competent to take a plea for an unknown period of time. But that mental capacity is not sustainable for a first-degree murder trial that could take weeks to complete, he said.
Medical records from prison and jail that date back to the mid-1990s indicate severe mental-health issues, Botchin said.
But Schrader said his past mental-health issues are not as relevant as to whether they interfere with his ability currently to understand the legal proceedings against him and whether he can assist his attorney in his own defense.
He said Tucker has demonstrated an ability to understand the charges against him. During a cross-examination last week, Schrader argued that Tucker has even provided a defense, even if it doesn't make sense. Tucker has alleged that Hall stabbed him during an altercation and then she stabbed herself to death, according to testimony.
Schrader said Monday Tucker also has demonstrated an ability to either fake symptoms of mental illness or exaggerate them. People who have evaluated him have noted that he could assist in his defense if he chose to do so, Schrader said.
Botchin said it makes no sense that Tucker would be faking. If he were, he would not be announcing to everyone at Central Regional Hospital that he wants to be declared incompetent, he said. Botchin also added that psychologists and psychiatrists evaluating Tucker have to consider whether he is faking symptoms.
No trial date for Tucker has been set. Botchin said in court Monday that a possible trial could be held in March 2022.
