Forsyth judge to determine if Winston-Salem man charged with murder is competent to stand trial.

The hearings covered a voluminous record of Tucker's mental-health history. He has been diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder with psychotic features. He also has been diagnosed with personality disorders.

According to testimony, Tucker has been declared competent to stand trial but after a period of time and subsequent evaluation, he was declared incompetent. In July 2020, Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court signed an order involuntarily committing Tucker to Central Regional Hospital in Butner until at least this June.

In a previous motion, Botchin argued that even while on medication, Tucker's mental condition can deteriorate. He also said Tucker has a multitude of physical medical conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, peripheral artery disease, seizure disorder and hepatitis.

Botchin said Monday that the overwhelming evidence indicates that Tucker's mental capacity is not sustainable. It might be possible for Tucker to be mentally competent to take a plea for an unknown period of time. But that mental capacity is not sustainable for a first-degree murder trial that could take weeks to complete, he said.

Medical records from prison and jail that date back to the mid-1990s indicate severe mental-health issues, Botchin said.