Forsyth judge weighs release of records connected to John Neville's death in Forsyth County jail

John Elliott Neville, 56, of Greensboro died on Dec. 4, 2019. His death after he was arrested on Dec. 1, 2019 by Kernersville police officers on an outstanding assault charge and placed in the Forsyth County Jail. Twenty-four hours later, he had a medical emergency similar to a seizure while he was asleep in his cell. He fell from his top bunk to the floor, and detention officers and a nurse were called to render medical aid. Over the next 45 minutes, he was taken to another room where his blood pressure was taken and then transported to another cell, where he was placed on his stomach, handcuffed and with his legs pulled toward his buttocks.

He uttered the words, "I can't breathe," 28 times over a three-minute period while detention officers piled on top of him in an attempt to take the handcuffs off him. An autopsy report later said that Neville died of a brain injury that resulted from his heart stopping. He asphyxiated while being restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded up in a position similar to a hog-tie position.