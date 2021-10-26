Forsyth prosecutor dismisses charges in 1990 rape case. Victim had declined to testify.

A Forsyth County prosecutor has dismissed charges against a Winston-Salem man accused of breaking into a woman’s house and raping her 31 years ago. According to court papers, the prosecutor dismissed the charges because the woman was refusing to cooperate in the prosecution.
Horace Stokes Jr., 61, of Rundell Street was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree burglary in February 2019 after Winston-Salem police got a DNA match off of a 1990 sexual assault kit.
Stokes was accused of breaking into a house in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue on Jan. 9, 1990 and raping a woman who was asleep in the bed with her three children in the house. Police said the woman was awakened by a man with a knife.
Winston-Salem police also found out that Stokes lived near the woman’s house in 1990, corroborating information that the woman’s son told police both in 1990 and in an interview in 2018.
Assistant District Attorney Belinda Foster voluntarily dismissed both charges on Oct. 12, according to a dismissal form Foster filed in Stokes’ case file. She wrote that the reason she was dismissing the charges was that the victim was refusing to cooperate with the prosecution, according to the form.
Foster said Tuesday that it would be impossible to prosecute the case without the woman’s testimony at trial. She said the woman has been traumatized by the rape and just could not emotionally continue with the case.
Foster said she always wants to be sensitive and will not force rape victims to do something they are not comfortable doing.
Also complicating things is the fact that because of the pandemic and the recent rises in COVID-19 cases, murder and sexual assault trials have not been scheduled for this year. Foster said she had been trying to schedule a trial for the beginning of 2022.
Stokes’ attorney, Bryan Gates, declined comment on Monday.
Stokes remains in the Forsyth County Jail on a $17,500 secured bond on unrelated charges — gun possession and cocaine possession.
Stokes’ arrest was the first to come out of Winston-Salem Police Department’s participation in a federal grant program. At the time of Stokes’ arrest, Winston-Salem police had sent 283 sexual assault kits to private laboratories for further testing. Some of those sexual assault kits came from cases dating back to 1988.
The kit from the 1990 case was sent to the State Crime Lab for analysis in December 2017, police said. The State Crime Lab notified Winston-Salem Police in October 2018 that they got a DNA match to Stokes from a DNA profile from the woman. The match was made after the DNA profile was uploaded to the FBI’s CODIS (Combined DNA Information System).
Winston-Salem police got a search warrant in December 2018 to get a DNA sample from Stokes, who was being held in Forsyth County Jail on unrelated charges.
According to a search warrant, the woman was asleep in her bed just after midnight on Jan. 9, 1990, when a man wearing a black ski mask woke her up. The man held a knife to her neck and forced her into another bedroom, where he raped her, the search warrant said.
After the sexual assault, the man made a statement that led the woman to believe that the man had been watching her.
The woman’s 4-year-old son told police in 1990 that he saw the man leave the house. In 2018, the son told police that he saw the man leave the house through the back door and go toward University Parkway. He crossed University Parkway and went over a fence on the other side, the son told Winston-Salem police, according to the search warrant.
Winston-Salem police searched its database and found that Stokes lived in the 1100 block of Rundell Street in 1990. Rundell Street is across University Parkway from Lincoln Avenue, the search warrant said.
Stokes also had been charged with first-degree rape a year before the 1990 assault. According to court records, he had been accused of raping another woman who lived on Timlic Avenue on Sept. 19, 1989.
The case was never prosecuted because a Forsyth County grand jury declined to indict him in December 1989.
In 2019, Lt. Eric Montgomery of the Winston-Salem Police Department said he was not aware of any plans to re-open the 1989 rape case.
