Forsyth prosecutor dismisses charges in 1990 rape case. Victim had declined to testify.

Foster said Tuesday that it would be impossible to prosecute the case without the woman’s testimony at trial. She said the woman has been traumatized by the rape and just could not emotionally continue with the case.

Foster said she always wants to be sensitive and will not force rape victims to do something they are not comfortable doing.

Also complicating things is the fact that because of the pandemic and the recent rises in COVID-19 cases, murder and sexual assault trials have not been scheduled for this year. Foster said she had been trying to schedule a trial for the beginning of 2022.

Stokes’ attorney, Bryan Gates, declined comment on Monday.

Stokes remains in the Forsyth County Jail on a $17,500 secured bond on unrelated charges — gun possession and cocaine possession.

Stokes’ arrest was the first to come out of Winston-Salem Police Department’s participation in a federal grant program. At the time of Stokes’ arrest, Winston-Salem police had sent 283 sexual assault kits to private laboratories for further testing. Some of those sexual assault kits came from cases dating back to 1988.