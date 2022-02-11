Forsyth prosecutor: Mother took drugs and partied in a motel room. Her 13-month-old son died of a drug overdose.

A Stokes County woman used drugs and partied all night in a Winston-Salem motel in April 2020 while her 13-month-old son somehow ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl, a Forsyth County prosecutor said Friday.

Amber Dawn Martin, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter on Friday in Forsyth Superior Court, Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel said. The charge was in connection to the death of her son, True Reign Lash, on April 30, 2020.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Martin to a minimum of 1 year, 5 months and a maximum of 2 years, 5 months in prison.

Martin and the boy's father, Eric Donnell Lash, who was 47 at the time, were renting a room at the Ramada Inn at 531 Akron Drive in Winston-Salem. Dresel said the couple had been staying at the motel for several days before True Lash's death. True Lash and his brother, who was 5 at the time, were also staying in the motel room.

On the night of April 29, 2020, Martin and Eric Lash were listening to music and dancing for several hours. Amber Mabe told Winston-Salem police that she and her boyfriend went to the motel room that night and saw food, drinks and drugs, including lines of heroin that she saw Martin and Lash snort.