Forsyth sheriff: I don't have authority to stop evictions. Critics say he can and should do more as pandemic worsens.

Facing increasing criticism over how his office handles evictions, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said he is following the law.
"I have no authority to supersede what a judge has decreed," Kimbrough said.
Kimbrough held a news conference Monday in response to protests over how he has handled evictions and a recent outbreak of COVID-19 at the Forsyth County Jail.
Last Thursday, Housing Justice Now and other groups gathered outside Forsyth County Government Center to protest the fact that people are being evicted in the middle of the pandemic. Protesters said that evicting people is a threat to public safety because it leaves those people vulnerable to contracting COVID-19.
More than 300,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, along with more than 6,100 people in North Carolina. A report co-authored by Wake Forest University law professor Emily Benfer said evictions could accelerate the transmission of COVID-19 by increasing the potential for household crowding and making it harder for people to socially distance.
The report found that when states lifted eviction moratoriums, there was an associated increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a broad moratorium on evictions. The moratorium specifically targets people who are being evicted for either non-payment of rent or late payment of rent. Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order in October to prevent most evictions. According to Benfer, the CDC moratorium has been extended to Jan. 31.
While the CDC order has halted many evictions, some people have fallen through the cracks, according to the Associated Press. Judges in North Carolina and Missouri have refused to accept the CDC order and across the country, according to housing advocates, the order has been applied inconsistently.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley halted court proceedings for 30 days, starting Dec. 14, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But as recently as Dec. 11, Forsyth County Small Claims Court held hearings on evictions, with most of the cases being continued until late January.
Isaac Sturgill, housing practice group manager for Legal Aid of North Carolina, said last week that, even with court closures, clerks in some counties are still holding hearings in Small Claims Court. And, Sturgill said, sheriff's offices around the state are still serving court orders for evictions.
Kimbrough and Lonnie Albright, an assistant county attorney, both said the sheriff's office has no choice but to serve eviction orders.
As of last week, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office had 29 such orders pending. Kimbrough said he swore an oath to carry out certain duties, and even if he doesn't agree with court orders to evict people — formally called writs of possession — he has a legal obligation to serve them.
James Secor, a county attorney in Guilford assigned to the sheriff’s office, said that the sheriff’s office has not served a writ of possession on a tenant who produces a CDC moratorium declaration. The declaration is essentially a signed copy of a CDC form stating that evicting the renter could further the spread of COVID-19.
Albright said that courts in Forsyth County won't issue a writ of possession if there is a valid CDC moratorium declaration, and every landlord is required to include an affidavit that says that he or she provided a tenant with paperwork on how to get a CDC moratorium declaration.
Last week, Kimbrough also said that he wouldn't reach out to Beasley, who he said would be the only person who could authorize a stop to evictions. Beasley recently lost her race to Paul Newby, who will now be the next chief justice. Kimbrough said he plans to meet with Newby when he takes office in the next few weeks.
Housing Justice Now sent out a statement saying that Kimbrough could reach out to Beasley now. The group also noted that Guilford County halts evictions when tenants present a CDC moratorium declaration.
"The sheriff has more power than it appears he or his attorney understand," the group said in a news release. "We need only look at Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers to see an example of choosing to follow federal orders as they apply to tenants covered by the CDC moratorium."
Kimbrough said at the news conference that he has empathy and sympathy for people facing evictions. In an interview with the Winston-Salem Journal last week, he said he understood how tenants facing evictions feel because he went through the same thing years before.
"My opinion does not matter when it comes to the law," he said. "My opinion sometimes totally disagrees with what the law says."
Housing Justice Now said in its statement that Kimbrough can and should do more.
"Despite all of his many words, it appears that the sheriff is less concerned with stopping evictions and more concerned with his public image," he said. "His sympathy and empathy are more than useless if his actions are to lock out families in the midst of a deadly, quickly worsening pandemic."
