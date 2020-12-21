Forsyth sheriff: I don't have authority to stop evictions. Critics say he can and should do more as pandemic worsens.

As of last week, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office had 29 such orders pending. Kimbrough said he swore an oath to carry out certain duties, and even if he doesn't agree with court orders to evict people — formally called writs of possession — he has a legal obligation to serve them.

James Secor, a county attorney in Guilford assigned to the sheriff’s office, said that the sheriff’s office has not served a writ of possession on a tenant who produces a CDC moratorium declaration. The declaration is essentially a signed copy of a CDC form stating that evicting the renter could further the spread of COVID-19.

Albright said that courts in Forsyth County won't issue a writ of possession if there is a valid CDC moratorium declaration, and every landlord is required to include an affidavit that says that he or she provided a tenant with paperwork on how to get a CDC moratorium declaration.

Last week, Kimbrough also said that he wouldn't reach out to Beasley, who he said would be the only person who could authorize a stop to evictions. Beasley recently lost her race to Paul Newby, who will now be the next chief justice. Kimbrough said he plans to meet with Newby when he takes office in the next few weeks.