A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for the successful identification and prosecution of a suspect or suspects in the fatal shooting of a Winston-Salem teen, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The sheriff's office said it was collaborating with Crime Stoppers to offer the reward the shooting death of Jhamari Jaquel Hall, who was 16 years old.

Authorities said deputies responded to the Western Villa Drive location around 10:10 p.m. on Feb. 8 after a report of the sound of gunfire was received.

Hall was dead when officers arrived.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity should contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office directly at 336-727-2112; anonymously text information, photos, and video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477; or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.