Forsyth sheriff's officials say former deputy charged with assault on a female

A former Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office employee was arrested and charged with assault on a female, according to a news release issued late Thursday night by the sheriff's office.

Forsyth County sheriff's officials said in the release that Davie County deputies arrested Daniel Damian McPherson, 29, of Mocksville. He was being detained at the Davie County Detention Center.

McPherson was hired by the FCSO on July 16, 2018 and was most recently a deputy assigned to the Detention Services Bureau, Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center, according to the news release.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. issued a written statement:

“We will pursue truth and justice no matter what or who it affects. We continue to stand on what is moral, what is legal, and what is right – even when it impacts an FCSO staff member. We are a law-abiding law-enforcement agency and will continue to conduct ourselves with integrity and transparency.”