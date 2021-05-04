Forsyth trying to restart court operations after a year of the pandemic.

It will also take awhile to build up to more complicated cases such as those involving murder that might take weeks to try. Instead, low-level felonies will likely be the first up for trial.

James said having jury trials will also be complicated by the fact that some people will remain concerned about COVID-19. Some people won’t respond to a jury summons or they won’t be able to serve on juries because they might be high risk for getting severe complications from COVID-19.

No matter what, it may take years to resolve some cases because of the backlog.

Beyond jury trials, there are other things that court officials are dealing with.

Many people get confused about court dates because of court closures, and court officials are trying to keep too many people from coming to the courthouse.

Before, district courtrooms would be crowded. Dockets would be several pages long, and people would wait hours before their case was called.

Court officials have now started what is known as Advise Court. It is on the main floor of the courthouse. The court is designed for people who are making their first appearance in court for mostly traffic infractions or misdemeanors. They get arraigned and get information about how to get legal representation.