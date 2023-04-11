Four have been confirmed dead in a shooting on Brookhill Drive in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem police officers responded to a report of shooting at 3140 Brookhill Drive in southwestern Winston-Salem about noon on Tuesday.

A neighbor who asked not to be identified said a woman and three children live in the house.

"This is a quiet area, very quiet," the neighbor said.

Another neighbor said, also who asked that her name not be used, described the residents of the house as “very reclusive.”

The second neighbor said her children occasionally play with the children who live there, whom she described as being late elementary school age. The neighbor said the children are two girls and a boy.

At one point, police could be seen assisting a man who was crying outside the house. It is unclear how the man is connected to the incident.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough was among the dozens of law-enforcement officers at the scene.

“It’s a sad situation," Kimbrough said. "That’s all I can tell you."

Winston-Salem police said there is no threat to neighbors.

