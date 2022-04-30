Four homicides this week in the city under investigation

A Winston-Salem man died Friday night after he was shot and critically wounded earlier that day in the 3100 block of Carver School Road, authorities said Saturday.

Tyreik Davierre Elliott, 25 of Carver School Road died at a local hospital, Winston-Salem police said.

Elliott’s death is the city’s fourth homicide this week.

Officers responded at 2:48 p.m. to 3171 Carver School Road on a reported shooting, police said. After the officers arrived, they found Elliott unresponsive in the front yard.

Elliott was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Elliott was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are treating Elliott's death as a homicide, police said.

Investigators determined the shooting was an isolated incident, police said.

Elliott's death is the city's 17th homicide so far this year, as compared to nine homicides during the time period in 2021, police said.

Other homicides

Saveyon Raymond Taylor, 20, of Millbrook Drive was shot to death early Thursday during a gunfight inside an apartment on Country Club Road, police said.

Winston-Salem police responded at 12:42 a.m. to a reported shooting at 4755 Country Club Road, Apt. 118-G, which is in the Sedgefield apartments.

When officers arrived, they found Taylor and two other men, Christopher Lavon Williams, 24, of Country Club Road and Keith Lorenzo Williams, 28, of Country Club Road with gunshot wounds, police said.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christopher Williams and Keith Williams were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Christopher Williams was in critical condition, and Keith Williams was in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police didn’t describe the relationship between Christopher Williams and Keith Williams.

Investigators determined there was a small gathering of friends inside the apartment when a fight escalated, with several people firing guns at each other while inside the apartment, police said.

Evidence found at the scene led them to believe the gunfire was an isolated event. No arrests have been made, police said.

On Tuesday, a targeted drive-by shooting left a man dead and injured a teenager walking down a street, police said.

Miguel Angel Fuentes Nava, 27, of Leona Street was shot around 6:15 p.m. and taken from the 1000 block of Leona Street by a private vehicle to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.

Nava was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

A second victim, a 14-year-old boy, was also shot and was taken by a private vehicle to Forsyth Medical Center, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Police arrested two people for their alleged roles in the shooting after officers obtained a description of the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored Nissan Rogue.

Officers found a vehicle matching that description in the 800 block of Tara Court. When officers stopped the vehicle, the occupants ran, but they were arrested, police said.

Investigators believe that Nava was targeted outside his home, and the injured teenager was an unintended target.

Luis Enrique Arellano Salinas, 19, of Ferndale Avenue was charged with murder in connection with Nava’s death and resisting a law enforcement officer, police said. Salinas was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

A 17-year-old boy, who was charged with murder in connection with Nava’s death, was taken to a juvenile detention center in North Carolina, police said.

Shaunte Jermaine Rhyne Jr., 22, of Glenmont Road was shot Monday in the parking lot of Garden Court Apartments at 955 E. Second St., police said.

Rhyne was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said. Prior to the shooting, Rhyne was arguing with someone in the parking lot. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and video to the police.

