Police have charged four juveniles with firearms offenses during their investigation of a shooting on Wednesday that caused serious injuries to a 15-year-old.

Winston-Salem police said they found a suspect vehicle on Thursday during their investigation and stopped it in the 2100 block of Francis Street.

Police seized four firearms in the stop. Authorities said they also charged four juveniles in connection with the stop: Two were charged with possession of a stolen firearm and with possession of a handgun by a minor. The other two were charged with possession of a handgun by a minor.

A fifth person, Edwin Colon-Echevveria, 18, of Winston-Salem, was charged with simple possession of marijuana.

On Wednesday, police were called to the 2400 block of Peachtree Street on a report of gunfire around 10:50 p.m. Police found some spent casings in that area, then received a call that someone had shot into a house in the 2500 block. Police believe that one of the shots fired in the 2400 block caused that damage.

Around 10 minutes after that second call, police said a 15-year-old showed up at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist with a gunshot wound to his torso. Police believe he was shot in the 2400 block of Peachtree. The teen's injuries were said to be serious but not life-threatening.