Four people are shot and wounded after gunfire erupts at a Winston-Salem party

Two men and two women were shot and wounded early Saturday morning when gunfire erupted at a party in the 400 block of Gregory Street, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police went the scene of a reported shooting at 12:17 a.m. on Gregory Street in the city's southwestern section, police said. Before arriving at that scene, an officer saw a suspicious vehicle leaving the area.

Police pursued the vehicle, and the chase ended in the 1100 block of South Marshall Street, police said.

Officers then arrested the vehicle's driver, Treshawn Jaquez Plater, 22, of Lincoln Avenue in Winston-Salem and found a shooting victim, Decorus Roundtree, 21, who also lives in Winston-Salem, in the vehicle.

Plater was charged with speeding to elude arrest, police said. Plate was being held Saturday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $5,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers at Gregory Street found Terrian Simmone Sawyer, 22, of Thomasville suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

A local hospital notified police that two additional gunshot victims, Jaurion Chrisean Springs, 18, and Jordan Kirara Pruit, 22, both of Winston-Salem had arrived at that hospital for treatment, police said.