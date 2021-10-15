Four people, including one adult, will face charges in 'disturbance' at Glenn High. Forsyth deputy used pepper spray to break it up.

A Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy used pepper spray to stop a disturbance that involved parents and students at Glenn High School on Friday, officials said.
One adult and three juveniles were being charged with disorderly conduct after the incident, authorities said.
The disturbance occurred shortly before 2 p.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.
Sheriff’s deputies, who work as school resource officers at Glenn High, responded.
Winston-Salem and Kernersville police officers arrived at the scene to assist the deputies after a large crowd gathered, the sheriff’s office said. A fire truck and an ambulance were at the scene as well.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough also was there.
A deputy used pepper spray “to restore order and gain compliance from the individuals participating in the disturbance,” the sheriff’s office said.
Forsyth County emergency medical technicians treated the people exposed to the pepper spray, and no adults, students, school staff or law enforcement officers were injured, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies took an adult and three juveniles into custody. All four were being charged with disorderly conduct, according to the sheriff’s office.
Evette Darnella Lewis, 56, of Sharon Circle in High Point, was charged Friday misdemeanor disorderly conduct, according to an arrest warrant.
Lewis is accused of causing a public disturbance at Glenn High School by yelling profanities and attempting to engage in fighting, the warrant says.
Lewis was released from custody with her unsecured bond set at $500, a court record shows. Lewis is scheduled to appear Dec. 10 in court.
The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the three juveniles because of their age.
Principal Leduan Pratt sent a message to the school’s parents about the incident, saying it involved parents and their respective students.
“The individuals involved in the disturbance have been identified, and we will follow district disciplinary procedures as appropriate,” Pratt said.
School officials will cooperate with the sheriff’s office regarding its investigation into the incident, Pratt said.
“Please know we take these matters seriously as student safety is of utmost importance,” Pratt said.
Journal reporter Wesley Young contributed to this story.