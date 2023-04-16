Four women are dead following a vehicle crash in Winston-Salem early Sunday morning, according to Winston-Salem Police.

Sgt. Joshua Sheets said someone was driving the wrong-way on U.S. 52, which resulted in a head-on collision at about 3 a.m. The collision took place near the Third Street bridge.

The driver and the three passengers in one of those vehicles are now dead, Sheets said. The man driving the other vehicle was transported for medical care with minor injuries, according to police.

Speaking on Sunday afternoon, Sheets said that it was still under investigation as to which car was the one driven the wrong way. No arrest had been made, he said.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 52 between Martin Luther King Jr Drive and U.S. 421 were shut down for about nine hours during the investigation.