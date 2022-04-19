Friends identify woman, two young children found dead after a fire on Monday near Cooleemee.

A woman and her two young children were among the four people found dead after a house fire on Monday, friends said Tuesday.

Ashton Brown and her two children, Bella Rose and Brixtyn died at the house, said Jackie Klostermann, who created a GoFundMe for the family.

Klostermann described Brown as “my best friend.”

“It is to help out her family and help out with the funeral costs,” Klostermann said in an interview. “We are all just in shock.”

Klostermann and the other GoFundMe page organizers described Brown and her children as people who were “well-loved throughout Davie County.”

“Her role as an early childhood educator allowed her to shine her light and love on several families in the community,” the GoFundMe says. “She loved her students and went the extra mile to make sure they were cared for as her own. Ashton lived to be the best mother she could be for her two children, Bella and Brixtyn.”

Bella Rose was four, and a neighbor on Tuesday described hearing the little girl play happily with her mother in the front yard of the house on Junction Road just outside the town limits. Brixtyn was a little boy, only eight months old.

The GoFundMe page does not identify the fourth person whose body was discovered in the house after firefighters brought the fire under control around 3 p.m. on Monday. That person was an adult male.

Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman described the dead as a family consisting of a man and a woman and their two children.

Cooleemee Fire Chief Doug Arledge on Tuesday called the timing of the fatal fire — it started around 2:15 p.m. — “very unusual."

“We want to run down all the possibilities,” Arledge said, referring to the fire investigation but declining to say anything more about where it stands.

Hartman gave no details about the investigation in an impromptu meeting with reporters Monday night. Autopsies will be performed on the four bodies.

Whitney Posey, who lives near the burned house, called the deaths “a horrible tragedy.”

“They were so young and so beautiful,” she said, recalling the children. “I feel for the family.”

