A second man was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in the death of a Winston-Salem man on Burke Street in late February, authorities said Wednesday.

Jason Efren Cisneros Olmedo, 19, who has no permanent address, is charged with murder in the Feb. 27 killing of Quante Donnell Wilder, 35, of Woodstone Drive, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers responded at 2:10 a.m. to Gatsby’s Pub at 1157 Burke St. on a report of multiple gunshots and a large group of people fighting, police said.

When officers arrived, they found Wilder suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of Gatsby’s Pub, police said. Wilder was pronounced dead at the scene.

Olmedo was arrested in Stokesdale by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, police said. Olmedo was taken to the Forsyth County Jail, where he was being held Wednesday with no bond allowed.

Nehemiah Chrysyion Chandler, 19, of Winston-Salem was arrested Feb. 27 and also charged with murder in connection with Wilder’s death.

Wilder died less than a block away from the Burke Street Pub, where on Jan. 19 a man fired into the business and killed Kane Jacob Bowen, 30. A woman was also injured.

William Preston Drake, 74, is charged with murder and other offenses in that shooting, police said.

Earlier in March, Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. announced that deputies would join police officers to patrol streets in downtown Winston-Salem.

Kimbrough deployed the deputies after the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership conducted a meeting with Kimbrough, police officials, bar owners and city residents who were concerned about public safety in the wake of the two fatal shootings on Burke Street.

The police department has a shortage of 150 officers, and city officials say they don’t have any officers to spare to increase downtown patrols.

During the meeting, police encouraged bar owners and others downtown to share their security camera footage with police to help solve crimes.

Police officials also promoted a plan to link businesses in a network that would include sharing live video footage with police, and allow bar owners to share real-time information about threats.