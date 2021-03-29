'Gerald Hege bill' makes comeback. Bill would bar convicted felons from running for sheriff.

A bill that would bar felons, including those who have had their records expunged, from running for sheriff — the so-called Gerald Hege bill — has been revived for the 2021 session of the N.C. General Assembly.

House Bill 312 and companion Senate Bill 306 — both Republican sponsored — closely mirror House Bill 863 from the 2019 session.

The bills do not name Hege, the controversial Republican sheriff of Davidson County from 1994 until he resigned in 2004.

However, Hege is apparently the only sheriff candidate in recent memory that the bills would affect. He pleaded guilty in 2004 to two felony counts of obstruction of justice after facing 15 felony counts.

During House committee and floor debate in 2019, although no one said Hege’s name, lawmakers did talk about a sheriff from Davidson County who was convicted of a felony, but still ran for sheriff after his conviction was expunged.

The bills would mandate that any candidate for sheriff disclose all felony convictions, including expunged convictions, when filing to run for office.