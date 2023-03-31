The gun seized after a young man shot himself in the hand at Forsyth Technical Community College on Thursday was a "ghost gun" that had no serial number on it, Winston-Salem police confirmed on Friday.

Shannon Howard James Pitts, 18, was charged Thursday with two counts of having a gun on school property — a felony — and one count of misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

The charges came after the sound of gunfire on campus turned into a full-scale lockdown that had students and their loved ones worried about campus safety for hours.

Authorities said Pitts had the gun with him when he started his school day Thursday at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy on Cameron Avenue, and took it with him when he rode a school bus to Forsyth Tech, where he and some 600 other high school students were taking part in a career event at the community college called Focus.

Around 10 a.m. reports show, a college police officer inside the Strickland Center on campus reported shots fired in a second floor restroom of the building.

Authorities say they found Pitts near the restroom with a non-lethal hand wound and began treating him until an ambulance could arrive.

In the meantime, the campus went into lockdown, based on early information — incorrect — that two armed men were on the loose and that everyone needed to find a safe place and stay there. It took a little more than an hour for police to determine there were no armed shooters about, and three hours before the all clear allowed people to once more move about freely.

Pitts faces two felony charges because he had the gun on both the Winston-Salem Prep and Forsyth Tech campuses, according to his arrest warrant.

The warrant for Pitts says that the gun he had was a 9mm "PMF" gun, which is known in law-enforcement circles as a ghost gun because it has no serial numbers that would allow authorities to trace the weapon. PMF stands for privately-made firearm, and they are typically made from kits bought online.

The guns are legal, although recent rule changes require retailers to check the backgrounds of people who buy the kits, and require the parts used to have a serial number. Winston-Salem police said the gun Pitts used was seized and that it did not have a serial number.

Corey Ray, speaking last summer for the Charlotte office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, said that every year more ghost guns are seized by law enforcement agencies. Over a recent five-year stretch nationally, he said, there were 45,000 suspected ghost guns in criminal investigations, including almost 700 in cases of murder or attempted murder.

Law enforcement officers worry about the guns because the lack of a serial number makes it harder for them to investigate. The guns operate the same as a regular gun, look about the same and use the same bullets as any gun of the same caliber.

No check at school

Winston-Salem Prep has metal detectors that are used randomly and at all large events, but they were not used on Thursday, according to Brent Campbell, the chief communications officer at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

"We always evaluate situations in order to make improvements, and will be certainly evaluating all aspects of this event," Campbell said on Friday. "We are continually looking for ways to tighten safety and security."

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, whose office provides security officers for the county's public schools, said the school system here needs to do what is already being done in Guilford County, where students in high schools have to pass through scanners that detect weapons.

"I have said this for two years: At some point we have to revisit funding manned metal detectors in our schools," he said.

Pitts was the only person injured in Thursday's shooting, but authorities still have not said how the report went out about two armed men at large after the shooting. At a 5 p.m. Thursday press conference, officials said that information was put out because it is what they had to go on at the time.

Forsyth Tech has a "TechAlert" texting service that first told people that shots had been fired in the Strickland Center and for everyone to "shelter in place."

A second TechAlert told people to stay in place and mentioned two armed suspects. "Do not engage, call 911," the text read.

Pitts was taken by ambulance to a local hospital after he shot himself in the hand. When he was charged, authorities noted that he was a lifelong resident of the county, that he lived with his family, and that he was cooperative with the magistrate issuing the charges.

On Friday, according to court documents, Pitts had his first appearance in court on the three charges he faces relating to the Thursday events at Forsyth Tech. An order was issued directing that he be assigned an attorney from the county public defender's office, and a court date for his next appearance was set for April 13.

Meanwhile, all was quiet on the deserted campus of Forsyth Tech, where officials canceled classes for the rest of the week. Janet Spriggs, the college president, said during Thursday's news conference that the school would be offering support to any students who need help dealing with the experience.

"I realize that it will take us time to process what happened on campus today, and get back to normal," she said.