"Ghost guns" wanted by local law enforcement agencies as feds crack down with new regulations

Winston-Salem police have seized 11 "ghost guns" at crime scenes or during their investigations so far this year as the federal government is cracking down on these weapons with new regulations.

Ghost guns are privately made from online kits and have no serial numbers. Federal law enforcement officials say that that are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes.

President Joe Biden announced new regulations recently on ghost guns that he says will save lives.

Locally, ghost guns represent 2.8% of the 390 guns seized so far by officers in 2022 in Winston-Salem, said Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police department.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has no record of its deputies seizing ghost guns this year or in 2021, said Christina Howell, an agency spokesman.

"The large majority of guns used in crimes are legally purchased from firearms dealers," said Lt. Sammy Peddycord, a training coordinator for the sheriff's office.

"Ghost guns have been around since the 1990s, and these kits are legal to purchase, but hard to track if stolen from the owner," Peddycord said.

"The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will always support safe and responsible gun ownership," Peddycord said. "The safety of our community is of the utmost importance to us."

Kernersville police officers and detectives haven't seized any ghost guns at crime scenes or during their investigations, said Master Police Officer David Brown, a spokesman for the Kernersville Police Department.

Speaking April 11 at the White House, Biden highlighted the U.S. Department of Justice's work to finalize new regulations to crack down on ghost guns.

"A felon, a terrorist, a domestic abuser can go from a gun kit to a gun in as little as 30 minutes," Biden said. "Buyers aren't required to pass background checks.

"Because guns have no serial numbers — these guns — when they show up at a crime scene, they can't be traced," Biden said, "Harder to find and prove who used them. Meaning you can't connect the gun to the shooter and hold them accountable."

Under the new rules, retailers must run background checks before selling kits that contain the parts necessary for someone to readily make a gun, the Justice Department said.

The rule changes the definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts, like the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun. It says those parts must be licensed and include serial numbers.

Manufacturers must also run background checks before a sale — as they do with other commercially made firearms. The requirement applies regardless of how the firearm was made, meaning it includes ghost guns made from individual parts, kits, or by 3D-printers.

Federally licensed firearms dealers must retain key records until they shut down their business or licensed activity and then transfer the records to ATF as they are currently required to do at the end of licensed activity.

Previously, these dealers were permitted to destroy most records after 20 years, making it harder for law enforcement to trace firearms found at crime scenes.

From January 2016 to December 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives received about 45,240 reports of suspected privately made guns recovered by law enforcement officers, including in 692 homicide or attempted homicide investigations, the Justice Department said.

"Law enforcement is sounding the alarms," Biden said. "Our communities are paying the price."

336-727-7299 @jhintonWSJ The Associated Press contributed to this story.

