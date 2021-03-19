Girl accused of shooting 2 people after fight in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police say a girl with a gun unintentionally shot one of her companions and then fired indiscriminately on an apartment building, injuring another woman.

The woman shot in the arm Thursday night on Ferrell Court is in stable condition and expected to recover, police said.

A juvenile shot in the hand also was taken to the hospital, although no information was available about her condition.

Police were called to an apartment in the 700 block of Ferrell Court around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say four females drove to the apartment complex to confront another female who lives there. One of the four, a juvenile, got into a fight with a female in the parking lot, and then returned to the vehicle for a gun, according to police.

The girl was getting the gun when she unintentionally shot another juvenile — a passenger in the same car, police said.

Investigators allege the girl then fired several rounds indiscriminately at the apartment building. One of the bullets hit Janhya Jackson, 21, who was inside and not involved in the initial fight, according to a statement from police.