A good Samaritan caught a man who stabbed a convenience store clerk during a robbery Tuesday morning.

A suspect entered the BP gas station in the 600 block of Peters Creek Parkway at 7:09 a.m. Tuesday, Winston-Salem police said. During the robbery, the suspect stabbed the clerk, Said Nasr Ishak Ibrahim, 46, and ran from the scene.

A witness saw the suspect run from the business, and chased him, police said. The witness caught suspect a short distance away from the gas station and held him until police arrived.

Ibrahim was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Kenneth Murphy Robertson, 49, of Anson Street is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and a robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said. Robertson was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County jail with his bond set at $250,000.