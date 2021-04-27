 Skip to main content
Goodwill store robber violently assaulted an employee in Winston-Salem, police say
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect who robbed the Goodwill store April 16 at 2701 University Parkway.

The suspect stole multiple pieces of clothing and a backpack, police said. When a member of the store's staff approached the suspect at the exit, the suspect grabbed a female employee by the throat and slammed her head into a window.

The suspect then ran from the store.

Goodwill robbery suspect

Winston-Salem police say this person took clothing and a backpack from a University Parkway Goodwill store, assaulting a store employee on the way out.

Anyone with information about the Goodwill robbery is asked to can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

Residents can text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department's Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

