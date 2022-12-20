Gov. Cooper pardons Winston-Salem woman of drug and forgery offenses committed 35 years ago

Gov. Roy Cooper pardoned a Winston-Salem woman Tuesday who was convicted of drug and forgery offenses in Forsyth County in 1986 and 1987.

Brenda Calhoun French, 60, was 23-years-old when the offenses were committed and has worked for many years in Forsyth County to help people address addiction issues, Cooper’s press office said in a news release.

"I'm very grateful to get clemency and be forgiven of my past," French said. "It’s been a long time ago."

French was among four state residents who received pardons from Cooper who also commuted the prison sentences of six other people, the governor's press office said.

"Ensuring fairness in our justice system through executive clemency is a responsibility I take seriously," Cooper said. "All of these individuals are deserving of clemency, and we will continue to work to protect our communities and improve the fairness of our justice system."

In September 1986, French pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to two counts of obtaining controlled substance by a forged prescription, according to her pardon document.

A judge gave her a suspended five-year prison sentence and put her on probation for five years, the document said.

In April 1987, French pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to obtain a controlled substance by a forged prescription in Forsyth Superior Court, according to the document.

A judge gave French a suspended two-year prison sentence and put her on probation for five years to begin at the expiration of the September 1986 sentence.

French said she works as a data program manager for Insight Human Services in collaboration with the District Attorney Treatment Alternative Program that began in 2018 in Forsyth County District Attorney's office.

French has 30 years of experience as an alcohol and drug addiction counselor, she said.

Eight people are enrolled in the program that focuses on people with opioid, heroin and alcohol addictions, French said. If the program's participants successfully complete the two-year program, the charges against them are dropped, she said.

"It's a very intensive program," French said.