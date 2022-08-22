Grand jury signs off on criminal charges against NC Attorney General. At issue: Campaign ad targeting Forsyth DA.

A Wake County grand jury has requested that prosecutors seek an indictment against N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and two other campaign staffers over an 2020 ad that targeted Stein's political opponent, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill. O'Neill said the ad was false and that it defamed him.

The ad alleged that O'Neill had ignored 1,500 untested rape kits that were in the custody of five law-enforcement agencies. Stein's campaign produced the ad in response to O'Neill's attacks on Stein's handling of untested rape kits throughout the state.

In the ad, a woman identified as Juliette said she is a sexual assault survivor and that, "...when I learned that Jim O'Neill left 1,500 rape kits sitting on a shelf, leaving rapists on the street, I had to speak out."

The criminal investigation into the ad involves an obscure and rarely used state law that prohibits people from intentionally publishing or circulating false and derogatory information about a candidate that could hurt that candidate's chances of winning office.

This would be the first time since the law was established in 1931 that anyone would be criminally prosecuted for a violation, which is a misdemeanor and punishable by up to 60 days in jail and court fines.

Wake County prosecutors went to the grand jury Monday after the 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals declined to rule on an emergency request from Stein's campaign to block enforcement of the 1931 law. Stein's campaign wanted the 4th Circuit to rule Friday.

According to court documents, the grand jury asked Wake County prosecutors to seek indictments against Stein; Seth Dearmin, Stein's chief of staff, who approved the ad; and Eric Stern, who worked as Stein's campaign spokesman. It was not immediately clear when the grand jury will next meet.

Freeman issued a statement about the grand jury's action late Monday, emphasizing that Freeman had recused herself and assigned the case to a senior prosecutor in her office due to her working relationships with Stein and O'Neill. Freeman is now a defendant in a federal lawsuit that Stein's campaign filed, asking a judge to declare the state law unconstitutional.

Wake County prosecutors pursued criminal prosecution even after the State Board of Elections, which initially investigated a complaint O'Neill filed, found insufficient evidence to prove that the 1931 state law was violated. The State Board of Elections turned over its findings in mid-2021 to the Wake County District Attorney's Office. David Saacks, the senior prosecutor assigned to the case, asked the State Bureau of Investigation to conduct a criminal investigation, saying he believed the Board of Election's investigation was incomplete.

Stein's campaign issued this statement: “District Attorney Freeman continues to pursue her nonsense investigation over a campaign ad that is true from an election that is long since passed, using a 91-year-old statute that has never been used against any other candidate. While the Attorney General is disappointed by this ongoing distraction, he continues to focus on his work to test sexual assault kits and get justice for survivors of sexual assault.”