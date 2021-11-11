Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.

Local law-enforcement found the bodies of Scott’s mother and grandmother hours after police’s shootout with Scott, authorities said. Winston-Salem police found Corriher’s body in her home in the Tabor View condominium development off Polo Road. Neighbors have said Scott had lived with his grandmother for about a year.

Kim Scott’s body was found in her Clemmons home. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. has said she had been shot. Her autopsy report has not been publicly released.

Authorities have not said exactly when they were killed.

According to the autopsy report, Corriher died from “sharp force injuries of head, neck and upper extremities.” The autopsy report said that blunt trauma to her head was a contributing factor.

Corriher had stab wounds and cuts on her head and neck, with one wound entering below the right ear and going into the right jugular vein. Another wound went through her forehead, the autopsy said.

Corriher also had lacerations on her head, including one associated with a skull fracture, and there were multiple cuts on her hands and forearms, the autopsy said. She also had several bruises on her lower legs, abdomen and shoulders.