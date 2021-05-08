Grandson of Winston-Salem woman killed by then-87-year-old neighbor added as plaintiff in wrongful-death lawsuit.

Focht said Friday that the lawsuit is still pending and no trial date has been set.

Alan Ruley, an attorney representing Aycoth in the lawsuit, said both sides have been working on a possible resolution to the lawsuit.

"We're deeply sorry for what happened," he said Friday.

In March, Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court ordered Aycoth involuntarily committed for the rest of his life after presiding over a hearing. During that hearing, Mark Hazelrigg, a psychologist at Central Regional Hospital, testified that Aycoth was mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Aycoth, he said, has dementia and that he has had a series of mini-strokes that were caused by cardiovascular issues. He also was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Hazelrigg said that based on his evaluation, he doesn't think Aycoth has any chance of regaining his mental capacity to proceed to trial.

According to the lawsuit, the day before the shooting, Aycoth had gone to Essick's house and asked her for assistance on some financial matters. Essick accompanied him on a trip to the bank. Later that evening, Aycoth went back to Essick's house to thank her for her help.