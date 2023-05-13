A Greensboro victim of an aggravated assault was taken Saturday to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Greensboro police responded at 10:04 a.m. to Forestglade Drive on a reported aggravated assault, police said. Officers found a victim with life-threatening injuries.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police didn't identify the victim.
Anyone with information about this incident can call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
