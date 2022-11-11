Greensboro man, 21, injured in shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A 21-year-old Greensboro man was hospitalized Thursday night after police say he was in a car crash after being shot.

Multiple people called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. from the 1000 block of South Hawthorne Road about gunshots and a motor vehicle collision, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Police say Tyshaun Martez Stevenson, of Greensboro, and the suspect were traveling on Ebert Street. For unknown reasons, the suspect began shooting at Stevenson, who attempted to escape. The vehicle collided with another vehicle driven by Antonio Robinson, 50, of Winston-Salem.

"The suspect fled the area in their vehicle," police said in the news release, which did not name the suspect.

Police said Stevenson is being treated for a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening. Robinson suffered minor injuries from the collision and was treated by EMS at the scene, police said in the news release.

Two residences also were struck by gunfire; the residents were not injured.

The 1000 block of South Hawthorne Road was shut down temporarily for this incident and has since reopened.

Police said they are not releasing additional details at this time.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.