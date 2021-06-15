Greensboro man, 34, hospitalized after shooting late Monday in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A 34-year-old Greensboro man was hospitalized Monday night with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police were called at 10:23 p.m. Monday about a shooting at 1600 N. Liberty St., where they found Terrell Devon Stewart with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh, the news release said. Stewart was listed in stable condition and his injury was not considered life-threatening, the release said.

No details were immediately available about what led to the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.