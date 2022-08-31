Greensboro man accused of bilking Hispanic residents of $33,200 in rental payments, arrest warrants said.

Arrest warrants allege that a Greensboro man fraudulently collected more than $33,000 in a rent scam that targeted Hispanic people, including one person who later sued.

Khalil Nadir Rynes, 29, of Nighthawk Place in Greensboro, is already facing six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses and one felony count of breaking and entering after he was arrested on June 18. On Aug. 24, Rynes was arrested on four additional counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses.

When he was arrested in June, Winston-Salem police said that Rynes had entered into "housing rental" or "rent-to-own" agreements with six Hispanic victims and collected a total of $54,830 in rental payments. Winston-Salem police said Rynes didn't own the properties he rented out and didn't have permission to sell them.

Investigators allege that Rynes defrauded those victims between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 1. He was released in mid-June on a $102,500 bond.

Winston-Salem police issued a news release Aug. 25, announcing the new charges. According to the news release, Winston-Salem police received reports on June 29, June 30 and Aug. 10.

According to arrest warrants, the first of the new alleged incidents occured between March 1, 2020 and June 30. Juan Nolasco, who later sued in Forsyth District Court, alleged that Rynes entered into a rental agreement with him for a property at 841 North Cameron St. Rynes obtained $6,500 from Nolasco, the arrest warrant alleges.

Then from April 30, 2020 to June 30, Rynes is alleged to have collected $12,400 from Pedro Salgado for a property at 1014 Thurmond St.

Between Aug. 31, 2020 and June 2, arrest warrants said Rynes fraudulently collected $7,650 in cash from Daniel Uraga Najera for a property at 401 Clemmonsville Road that was rented on a "lease with an option to purchase" agreement. According to the arrest warrants, Najera said he paid Rynes a total of $12,900 in cash.

Finally, arrest warrants allege that Rynes fraudulently collected $6,700 from Luis Herrera on Sept. 14, 2020 for a property at 511 Alexander St.

That comes to a total of $33,200 in rental payments, according to the arrest warrants.

Winston-Salem police said patrol officers received the first report about Rynes on Aug. 17, 2020. An arrest warrant alleged that, from June 1, 2020 to Aug. 17, 2020, Rynes collected $4,330 from a woman with whom he entered into a rental agreement for a home at 1900 E. Third St.

A search warrant said, in another instance, Winston-Salem police were called to a home at 3038 Colgate Drive on July 19, 2021. Police were responding to a report that people were illegally living in the house. Police investigators talked to a woman there who told them that she had rented the house from a family friend named Khalil, the search warrant said.

Police investigators later found the owner of the house, who told police that she had not authorized anyone to live in the house or sell it. The woman said she was in the process of selling the property when she learned people were living there.

The woman living in the house told police she had entered into an agreement with Rynes and identified him from a photo lineup. She told police that she had paid Rynes $5,000 and then paid him $500 a month after that. She told police Rynes had advertised the house for rent on Facebook Marketplace.

According to search warrants, he collected $15,000 in rental payments from the woman.

Attorney John Combs filed a lawsuit against Rynes on behalf of Nolasco in Forsyth District Court on July 20, 2021. The lawsuit said Nolasco paid $5,000 as a down payment and then paid $500 a month for three months for a total of $6,500. Nolasco spent $30,000 in labor and materials to renovate the property, the lawsuit said.

After three months, Henrietta Floyd and Barry Campbell, who owned the property, contacted Nolasco and told him that Rynes was not authorized to sell the residence, the lawsuit said.

Nolasco sought more than $30,000 in compensatory and punitive damages. Rynes never filed a written response to the lawsuit, and on April 5, District Court Judge George Cleland IV issued a default judgment against Rynes for $35,000, court documents said.

Rynes was given a written promise to appear on the new charges. He is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 29.