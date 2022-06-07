Greensboro man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Winston-Salem

A Greensboro man was arrested Tuesday on charges he sexually assaulted a woman in Winston-Salem, court records show.
Marcos Rivera, 28, is charged with second-degree forcible rape, according to an arrest warrant. Rivera is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Winston-Salem on Oct. 7, 2021, the warrant said.
Rivera was legally required to provide his fingerprints and a DNA sample, according to a court document.
Rivera was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $15,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Rivera is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Forsyth District Court.
