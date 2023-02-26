A man faces more than a dozen charges including kidnapping, rape and arson after police say he barricaded himself inside a Greensboro apartment Saturday evening and set a fire that spread to neighboring units.

The suspect, Kevin Lewis Green, 36, is being held on a bond of more than $3 million.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to a business in the 4000 block of West Market Street after a report of a gun being fired. They found that no one had been injured and that the suspect had left.

A half-hour later, police located Green about two blocks north of the original scene. The suspect entered an apartment in the 400 block of Montrose Drive and barricaded himself inside, the Greensboro Police Department reported.

"The suspect appears to have set the apartment on fire," the department said in a press release. "The fire spread to neighboring apartments and Greensboro Police were able to evacuate all residents, and the suspect, without injuries."

The police department offered no details about the alleged kidnapping, rape or any victims.

Green is charged with:

*Three counts of breaking and entering

*Two counts of second-degree kidnapping

*Kidnapping

*Carrying concealed weapons.

*Resist, delay, obstruct a public officer

*Discharge of firearms in city limits

*Going armed to the terror of people.First-degree rape

*Robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons

*Discharging a firearm into occupied property

*First-degree arson

*Possession of a stolen firearm