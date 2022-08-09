Greensboro police decline to identify officers involved in the fatal shooting at Clemmons convenience store

The Greensboro Police Department is not identifying the four officers who shot at a man Friday in the parking lot of a convenience store on Friday, killing him.

The State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that five law-enforcement officers shot at Alexander Dekontee Weah, 23 -- four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer. Greensboro police have said only that it is conducting an internal investigation and that the officers involved were on administrative duty. The department did not identify the officers in a news release.

The SBI is investigating the shooting and has declined to identify the five officers.

The officers were part of a task force encompassing the Greensboro Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the SBI. The officers converged shortly after 8 a.m. Friday to serve a murder warrant on Weah. Weah was accused of killing 31-year-old James Michael Hinson in Charlotte on Aug. 3.

The Winston-Salem Journal made public records request for the names of the officers through the Greensboro Police Department and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The requests were made through a web portal that both cities offered on their website.

Kurt Brenneman, the public information request tracking administrator for the Greensboro Police Department, said in an email that the department is not identifying the officers. He did not provide a reason for why the police department is not releasing the names. The police department is also not releasing any information about the officers' salary or information about whether the officers had previously been demoted or suspended.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not responded to the Journal's request for information about its officer.

Under state law, certain information about law-enforcement officers is public, including names and salaries. Both the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office routinely release the names and other information about officers involved in such shootings.

Greensboro police did release the name of the officer, Michael J. Ambrosio, who was injured during the shooting. Greensboro police have not said how Ambrosio was injured or whether he fired his weapon.

It is not clear whether he is one of the four officers who is on administrative duty.