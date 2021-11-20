Greensboro police identify suspect who died in officer-involved shooting Friday

Police provided no additional information. The area is in north Greensboro, near Joyner Elementary.

Two other shootings involving Greensboro police officers — one of them fatal — were reported earlier this year.

On Aug 28, Officer J.M. Chavez was injured in the police department's parking lot downtown after he was physically attacked by 41-year-old Christopher Corey Moore, the department said.

Moore entered the department’s employee parking lot and used an accelerant to set a marked patrol car on fire, police said. After lighting the fire, Moore attacked Chavez, who was entering the building, Police Chief Brian James later said at a news conference.

Two nearby officers, A.L. Dellinger and R.T. Brooks, heard the attack and found Moore attacking Chavez, James said. Those officers shot Moore, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

On October 11, Officer D.A. Young shot 25-year-old Lewis Latrell Harrison III, who police said had fled from a vehicle police had stopped at South Elm-Eugene Street and West Vandalia Road. Young chased Harrison on foot and "the suspect raised his weapon towards the officer and the officer discharged his weapon striking the suspect," the news release said at the time.

Harrison was taken to a hospital with injuries. He was later charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen firearm, felon possessing a firearm and resist, delay and obstruct a public officer, the department said.

