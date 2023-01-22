 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro police investigate homicide

A man died of his injuries from an aggravated assault in Greensboro Sunday.

Greensboro Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault on Sunday about 5 a.m., in the 1900 block of Larkin Street. The victim, Jordan Mckale Little, 31, was taken by EMS to a hospital and later died of his injures, according to Greensboro Police.

His death is being investigated as a homicide. 

Police released no other information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

