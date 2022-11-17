 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Greensboro police officers involved in Clemmons shooting are still on administrative duty

VIEWER ADVISORY: The following video contains descriptions and language that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Four Greensboro police officers who were cleared in the fatal shooting of a Charlotte man outside a Clemmons convenience store are still on administrative duty, a spokeswoman for the police department said Thursday in an email.

Officer involved shooting Clemmons

Law enforcement officials investigate the scene where Alex Weah, at the Speedway on Lewisville-Clemmons Road on Aug. 5.

The four officers, along with Detective Paul Weis of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, fired their weapons at Alexander Dekontee Weah, 24, just after 8 a.m. on Aug. 5. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Speedway convenience store on Lewisville-Clemmons Road near the Interstate 40 interchange. The officers were part of a group of 80 law-enforcement officers from three different counties — Guilford, Mecklenburg and Forsyth — who had come to Clemmons to serve an outstanding arrest warrant for murder on Weah.

Alexander Weah

Weah

Authorities have said that there was an exchange of gunfire. Talaya Hinson, who said she was Weah’s fiancée, told the Winston-Salem Journal that Weah was coming out of the store when a police officer pointed a gun at him. Weah ran, and the officer fired four shots at Weah, Hinson said. Weah was struck twice in the back. She said Weah then fired once before officers fired multiple times at him, killing him.

Officer involved shooting Clemmons

Talaya Hinson sits in a booth at the Waffle House with her son, Christopher Little, as she watches law enforcement officers investigate the shooting and death of her boyfriend, Alexander Weah, at the Speedway on Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Friday morning.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill received an investigative report from the State Bureau of Investigations on Nov. 7 and informed the SBI Tuesday that he would not be pursuing criminal charges.

Josie Cambareri, a spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department, said in an email Thursday morning that all four officers are still on administrative duty, pending an internal investigation. The Greensboro Police Department has declined to identify the officers, and Andrea Harrell, a city attorney, told a judge at an October hearing that the officers weren’t being named partially out of fear for their safety. Without offering any specific examples, Harrell said that officers who had fired their weapons had received death threats after they were publicly identified.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had previously said that Weis was on paid administrative leave, pending an internal investigation. Erin Wiggins, a spokeswoman for the police department, directed a Journal reporter to a public-records portal on the city’s website to request information about Weis’s current status. The Journal has not yet received a response.

