Guilty plea in death of 69-year-old sends man to prison for up to two years

When Robby Vincent Smith pushed a 69-year-old man to the ground and kicked him during an argument, he never imagined that the man would later die, his attorney said in Forsyth Superior Court on Wednesday.

But Daniel Bruce Souther did die nearly two months after the incident, and on Wednesday afternoon, Smith, 38, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Smith, who had no prior criminal record, to serve a minimum of one year and six months to a maximum of two years and seven months in prison.

According to Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding, the two men had never met before March 1, 2019. Breeding said that Souther and his wife were staying at the Budget Inn at 600 Peters Creek Parkway for a mini-vacation. Smith and his wife had been staying at the Budget Inn for a long period of time.

The two men got into an argument after Souther backed his car into Smith's car. Breeding said Souther denied it and then made an offensive remark at Smith's wife. Smith became angry and demanded that Souther apologize, but Souther refused.