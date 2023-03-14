A handgun and a knife were found in the backpack of a Kernersville Middle School student on Tuesday.

School officials were told that a student was using a vaping device on campus. While searching for the device, administrators found the gun and knife, Lisa Duggins, the school's principal said in a statement.

The gun and knife were never displayed, Duggins said, and no students were threatened or harmed.

Both weapons have been confiscated by Kernersville police, Duggins said.

Police are seeking a juvenile petition against the student, who will also be disciplined under the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' character, conduct and support code.

"Again, all students are safe, and we want to remind you all reports of illegal substances and weapons are always taken seriously," Duggins said. "We appreciate students making us aware of any thing that concerns them, and we appreciate parent’s support in making sure students do not come to school with any item that can do harm to others."