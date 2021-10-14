 Skip to main content
Gun confiscated from Reynolds High School student, sheriff's office says
breaking top story

Gun confiscated from Reynolds High School student, sheriff's office says

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies took a student into custody Thursday morning for possessing a loaded handgun at Reynolds High School, the second time in recent weeks that a gun has been found at the school, authorities said. 

It is the latest in a rash of guns found at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools.

The Winston-Salem Police Department received an anonymous tip about the student possessing the gun, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said in a news release.

The police department then alerted school officials and deputies who are assigned to Reynolds High as school resource officers.

The deputies found the student and secured the gun without incident, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. 

"All school staff and students are safe," the sheriff's office said.

The student will be charged with possessing a weapon on campus, the sheriff's office said. Because the student is a juvenile, the sheriff's office didn't identify the student.

"This seems to be the weekly narrative," said Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County. "It is a must that we change this narrative.

"We must create a plan with urgency to address the gun violence because our children and the future are depending on our response," Kimbrough said.

No students or staff were ever threatened or harmed, the school district said.

"This is another great example of how knowing something and saying something works," Superintendent Tricia McManus said. "We applaud people that continue to give law enforcement officers and our school officials this critical information.

"That is a major part of keeping our schools and our communities safe," McManus said.

In September, law enforcement officials found guns on students at Mount Tabor, Reynolds and Parkland high schools. A student was fatally shot at Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 1.

This is the sixth gun found on a school campus since the start of the school year.

Students who bring firearms to campus are suspended for 365 days and sent to an alternative school, McManus said.

The school district announced last week that it is considering starting a clear-bag policy at Mount Tabor and starting random checks with handheld metal detector wands on Oct. 26, the first day of the second quarter.

Both measures would be pilot programs that could be discontinued or expanded.

Anyone with information about the latest incident is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2111 or Crime Stoppers, either at at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.

People can anonymously text information, photos and videos via the Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477.

 Allison Lee Isley, Special to the Journal

Reporter Lisa O'Donnell contributed to this report. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

