Gun confiscated from Reynolds High School student, sheriff's office says

No students or staff were ever threatened or harmed, the school district said.

"This is another great example of how knowing something and saying something works," Superintendent Tricia McManus said. "We applaud people that continue to give law enforcement officers and our school officials this critical information.

"That is a major part of keeping our schools and our communities safe," McManus said.

In September, law enforcement officials found guns on students at Mount Tabor, Reynolds and Parkland high schools. A student was fatally shot at Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 1.

This is the sixth gun found on a school campus since the start of the school year.

Students who bring firearms to campus are suspended for 365 days and sent to an alternative school, McManus said.

The school district announced last week that it is considering starting a clear-bag policy at Mount Tabor and starting random checks with handheld metal detector wands on Oct. 26, the first day of the second quarter.

Both measures would be pilot programs that could be discontinued or expanded.