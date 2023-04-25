A Winston-Salem man is facing charges after a police chase that ended in the city's southeastern section, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police attempted a traffic stop at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday on a silver Mercedes Benz at the corner of Silas Creek Parkway and Bethabara Road for a motor vehicle violation, police said.

During the traffic stop, Ryan Shymeek Mumford, 23, of Zuider Zee Court attempted to drive around a police vehicle to flee from the scene, police said. Mumford's vehicle and the police vehicle then collided and Mumford left the scene of the collision, police said.

Officers then chased Mumford's vehicle on Silas Creek Parkway South, police said. Forsyth County sheriff's deputies assisted in the chase that continued for 12.3 miles and ended at the dead end of Fir Drive.

Mumford and a passenger then ran from their vehicle into nearby woods, police said.

Officers using a police dog found Mumford, and they didn't find the passenger, police said.

Mumford is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony speeding to elude officers, police said.

Officers recovered a handgun, 7.7 ounces of meth and nearly 19.5 ounces of cocaine, all of which were thrown from Mumford's vehicle during the chase, police said.

Mumford is awaiting a bond hearing, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.