 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gun falls on Walmart floor as man fought with store employee in Winston-Salem. Police look for four suspects.
0 Comments
top story

Gun falls on Walmart floor as man fought with store employee in Winston-Salem. Police look for four suspects.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A gun fell out of a man’s waistband Tuesday as he was fighting with an employee at a Walmart store in Winston-Salem, authorities said. The weapon didn't fire, but the incident prompted an evacuation of the store in the city's northern section.

Winston-Salem police responded at 3:55 p.m. to a report that someone had a gun at the Walmart Supercenter at 320 E. Hanes Mill Road.

Investigators learned that a fight had occurred between Richard Hall, a 24-year-old store employee, and four male suspects, police said. During the fight, a handgun fell out of one suspect's waistband and hit the floor.

The man then picked up the handgun and ran out of the store with the other suspects, police said. They got into a vehicle and left the area.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Walmart personnel had already evacuated the store by the time officers arrived, and police quickly secured the store’s entrances and exits.

Officers then searched the store for victims or suspects, but police didn't find any, police said.

Hall told officers that he didn't know the suspects, police said.

Officers determined that there was no active shooter at any time during the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.
Crime

Death row inmate convicted of killing two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s dies from natural causes.

Carl Stephen Moseley, 56, who was on death row for the murders of two women in Forsyth and Stokes counties in the 1990s, died Friday. State prison officials said Moseley died of natural causes but declined to comment further, citing medical privacy laws. A Forsyth County judge ruled that the Racial Justice Act was constitutional based on claims filed by Moseley and another inmate, Errol Duke Moses. That law, which allowed death-row inmates to challenge their sentences based on claims of racial discrimination, was repealed in 2013. 

Second lawsuit filed against Winston Weaver Co. over Jan. 31 plant fire. This one seeks to be a class-action status.
Crime

Second lawsuit filed against Winston Weaver Co. over Jan. 31 plant fire. This one seeks to be a class-action status.

A second lawsuit has been filed against Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant over the Jan. 31 fire. The plant had more than 500 tons of ammonium nitrate, prompting firefighters to pull away from the plant site and encourage people in a one-mile radius to evacuate. The lawsuit, filed by a Greensboro law firm, alleges the plant was negligent. It is a class action and the first two plaintiffs -- two women -- said they incurred numerous expenses when they had to evacuate their homes. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert