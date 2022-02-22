Gun falls on Walmart floor as man fought with store employee in Winston-Salem. Police look for four suspects.

A gun fell out of a man’s waistband Tuesday as he was fighting with an employee at a Walmart store in Winston-Salem, authorities said. The weapon didn't fire, but the incident prompted an evacuation of the store in the city's northern section.

Winston-Salem police responded at 3:55 p.m. to a report that someone had a gun at the Walmart Supercenter at 320 E. Hanes Mill Road.

Investigators learned that a fight had occurred between Richard Hall, a 24-year-old store employee, and four male suspects, police said. During the fight, a handgun fell out of one suspect's waistband and hit the floor.

The man then picked up the handgun and ran out of the store with the other suspects, police said. They got into a vehicle and left the area.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walmart personnel had already evacuated the store by the time officers arrived, and police quickly secured the store’s entrances and exits.

Officers then searched the store for victims or suspects, but police didn't find any, police said.

Hall told officers that he didn't know the suspects, police said.