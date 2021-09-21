Gun found in student's backpack at Reynolds High School on Tuesday.

A handgun was found Tuesday in a student's backpack at Reynolds High School, the latest incident involving guns inside the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Winston-Salem police and the sheriff's office received a tip that led to the discovery of the handgun on the high school's campus, the sheriff's office said.
The school resource officer secured the gun about 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.
No one was injured.
The student, who is a juvenile, will be charged with possessing a weapon on a school campus, the sheriff's office said. The student’s name was not released because of the student’s age.
“We work 24/7 to gather and monitor intelligence that keeps our community safe," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said. "We are doing all we can with the resources allocated to us.
"We must continue to partner with one another throughout our community, to continue to be proactive instead of reactive," Kimbrough said. "Working together, we can transform not only our schools but the future of our community."
Deputies are investigating Tuesday’s incident, said Annie Sims, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
When asked if investigators are looking into whether the confiscated handgun at Reynolds is connected to any other incident in the school system, Sims said, “The investigating is ongoing, but at this time, we can’t speak on that because they are looking into everything.”
Since the Mount Tabor shooting, the sheriff’s office has increased the number of deputies assigned as school resource officers at the county’s schools, Sims said.
“We have additional security personnel and deputies as needed,” Sims said. “Our (school resource officers) will be present, and there will be multiple people roving around the country, checking in on every school.”
Tuesday's incident at Reynolds High happened 20 days after a Mount Tabor High School student, William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., 15, was shot and killed Sept. 1, allegedly by another student at that high school.
Maurice Evans Jr., 15, has been charged with murder in connection with Miller's death.
Following the shooting at Mount Tabor High, Reynolds High was placed on lockdown about 2 p.m. on Sept. 1 when concerns circulated on social media that the shooter from Mount Tabor High was head to Reynolds High.
Parkland High also has been the subject of online threats since the Mount Tabor shooting.
Last week, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police quickly responded to Parkland High School on Friday after a reported shooting nearby at Parkland High School.
No injuries were reported, but the incident rattled many students and their parents. Winston-Salem police are searching for the suspect who fired the shots.
A fight broke out Sept. 14 at Parkland High School in which law enforcement officers used pepper spray on some students to de-escalate the situation. An 18-year-old Winston-Salem resident has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the fight.
Later on Sept. 14, another fight happened at a soccer game between Parkland and Glenn at Glenn High School. A deputy dispersed more than 30 people in relation to that incident. No injuries were reported.
A Sept. 8, a deputy confiscated a gun from a student at Parkland High School.
The student in that incident faces a charge of possessing a weapon on school grounds, the sheriff's office said at that time. The sheriff's office also didn't identify that student.
