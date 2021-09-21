Gun found in student's backpack at Reynolds High School on Tuesday.

A handgun was found Tuesday in a student's backpack at Reynolds High School, the latest incident involving guns inside the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Winston-Salem police and the sheriff's office received a tip that led to the discovery of the handgun on the high school's campus, the sheriff's office said.

The school resource officer secured the gun about 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

No one was injured.

The student, who is a juvenile, will be charged with possessing a weapon on a school campus, the sheriff's office said. The student’s name was not released because of the student’s age.

“We work 24/7 to gather and monitor intelligence that keeps our community safe," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said. "We are doing all we can with the resources allocated to us.

"We must continue to partner with one another throughout our community, to continue to be proactive instead of reactive," Kimbrough said. "Working together, we can transform not only our schools but the future of our community."

Deputies are investigating Tuesday’s incident, said Annie Sims, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office.