Gun reportedly fired inside a bar in downtown Winston-Salem, police said.

Winston-Salem police are investigating after a gun was reportedly fired early Saturday inside a restroom at the Thirsty Pallet bar at 249 W. Fourth St., authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Police responded to the bar at 1:13 a.m. after they received a report of a gunshot or a loud bang noise inside the bar’s unisex restroom, police Lt. Jeff Azar said.
Officers didn’t find any victims, Azar said.
Evidence suggested that a gun was fired in the restroom, Azar said. A bullet hole was found in a wall.
The Winston-Salem Police Department’s gun-crime reduction unit is investigating the incident.
