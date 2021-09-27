Gun-sniffing dog at work in schools

A gun-detecting chocolate lab is at work in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, describing the presence of the dog as a "progressive, alternative solution" to the challenge of firearms in schools that has educators and law enforcement officers stepping up their efforts.

K9 Hondo is trained to detect only firearms and ammunition, the sheriff's office said. While most of the sheriff's office dogs are certified for multiple purposes, Hondo's only job is looking for guns and ammo.

Or, more specifically, sniffing out the forbidden items.

As the dog makes his rounds, he sniffs out the odors of firearms and ammunition, the sheriff's office said. He can sniff out the items whether they are in one place or being carried around from point to point. It's a concept called person-borne detection.

When Hondo smells what he's trained to detect, he can follow the odor back to its source, whether it is in a locker, on a person or in a backpack, the sheriff's office said.

That makes Hondo different from other members of the K9 patrol, who are certified across multiple disciplines: narcotics detection, tracking and trailing or apprehending criminals on the run.