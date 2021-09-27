Gun-sniffing dog at work in schools

A gun-detecting chocolate lab is at work in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, describing the presence of the dog as a "progressive, alternative solution" to the challenge of firearms in schools that has educators and law enforcement officers stepping up their efforts.
K9 Hondo is trained to detect only firearms and ammunition, the sheriff's office said. While most of the sheriff's office dogs are certified for multiple purposes, Hondo's only job is looking for guns and ammo.
Or, more specifically, sniffing out the forbidden items.
As the dog makes his rounds, he sniffs out the odors of firearms and ammunition, the sheriff's office said. He can sniff out the items whether they are in one place or being carried around from point to point. It's a concept called person-borne detection.
When Hondo smells what he's trained to detect, he can follow the odor back to its source, whether it is in a locker, on a person or in a backpack, the sheriff's office said.
That makes Hondo different from other members of the K9 patrol, who are certified across multiple disciplines: narcotics detection, tracking and trailing or apprehending criminals on the run.
The sheriff's office said Hondo and his handler, Deputy T.S. Justice, are assigned to the School Resource Division of the sheriff's office, which supplies the deputies who serve at school locations. Justice has spent more than half his law enforcement career in an educational setting, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office noted Hondo's presence in the schools in a news release issued Monday along with photos of the dog and his handler in action.
The announcement came less than a month after a Mount Tabor High School student, William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., was fatally shot at the school on Sept. 1. Maurice T. Evans Jr., also a student at Mount Tabor, was charged with murder in juvenile court and faces potential trial as an adult.
Since the fatal shooting, guns have been seized at Reynolds, Parkland and Mount Tabor high schools.
Hondo was sworn in to the sheriff's office K9 patrol in April.
“It is unique to have a K9 that is trained only to detect firearms and ammunition," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said. "But K9 Hondo is unique — he is an investment solely in the safety of our students. He is a progressive, alternative solution to the challenges we are facing. While K9 Hondo can only be in one place at a time, we are deploying him strategically throughout our schools.”
When not actively working to detect firearms and ammunition, Hondo is exceptionally friendly and enjoys ear scratches and the occasional treat, the sheriff's office said. Students who see Hondo in action are being encouraged to talk to Justice and get to know the deputy and his dog.
