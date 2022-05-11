 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gunfire at church, police station injures two in Winston-Salem

Police say someone opened fire at a church in Winston-Salem on Tuesday night, followed by a related shooting in which someone fired on a vehicle at a police station.

Two people were shot.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police were called to Piney Grove Baptist Church at 4715 Indiana Avenue, where they said a large gathering had occurred when one or more people fired a gun multiple times. It was not immediately clear from a police statement whether the gunfire occurred inside or outside the church.

A 19-year-old who left and drove to the District One Police Substation at 7836 North Point Blvd. was pursued by another vehicle. Someone in the pursuing vehicle shot into the 19-year-old’s car – while at the police station – before fleeing, investigators said.

The teenager was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not considered life-threatening.

Around the same time, another male shooting victim arrived at a hospital. Investigators say he also was shot at the church and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shootings to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.

