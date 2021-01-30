Gunfire detection system coming to the city. Winston-Salem police hope to save lives, but critics call it invasive.

Winston-Salem police officials say the interval between the time a gun is fired and when the police find out about it can spell the difference between life and death for a shooting victim.
As a way of hopefully reducing the number of gunfire deaths here, the police department is acquiring gunfire detection technology that can detect when a gun has been fired and get the information quickly transmitted to police.
"Now more than ever, we want to get a better handle on gun violence," said Natoshia Miles, assistant Winston-Salem police chief, when she explained the gunfire detection system to members of the city's Public Safety Committee.
At the same time, some people are expressing concern that the gunshot detection system is yet one more example of creeping technological surveillance.
"The use of surveillance technology increases the risk of turning neighborhoods into fishbowls where people are being monitored 24 hours a day," said Anne Webb, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union in North Carolina.
The technology works with use of acoustic sensors. When a gun is fired, sound waves travel in every direction outward from the place where the gun was fired.
With an acoustic sensor in place, tuned to detect gunfire, the distance to the gunfire can be calculated, officials said. But more than that, multiple sensors in place in the target area allow the exact location of the gunfire to be determined through triangulation.
After a quick review to verify that the sound really is gunfire, the result is that a police officer can be quickly alerted to rush to the scene.
Currently, unless a police officer just happens to hear the gunfire as he's cruising down the street, the police rely on someone calling in to say they've heard gunfire.
Unfortunately, police officials say, that doesn't always happen: Whether it is because someone doesn't want to get involved, or maybe doesn't realize how serious a particular instance of gunfire was, or maybe just don't trust the police, people who hear gunfire may not pick up the phone.
"On May 28, 2020, Jericka McGee's body was found on the side of the road by a citizen on the way to work," Miles told members of the Public Safety Committee. "The night before, several community members heard the gunfire and heard screaming, but no one called the police. We know that if we had had a gunfire detection system in place, we would have been immediately dispatched to that particular location, possibly getting her life-saving measures in place, and maybe even saving her life."
The city is acquiring the gunshot-detection technology at a cost of $625,000. The technology is provided by ShotSpotter Inc., based in Newark, Calif. The money for the project is coming from a grant the city won in 2019 and covers three years of operation.
Small coverage
One drawback identified by city leaders is the small coverage area: only 3 square miles with the number of sensors that the city is acquiring.
That had Council Member Robert Clark, chairman of the city's Finance Committee, wondering whether the benefit is worth it for the cost.
Clark pointed out that 3 square miles is just a little more than 2% of the city's total area.
On the other hand, police officials say the system can be relocated if desired, and that it would also be possible to expand it to cover more locations — possibly at a lower cost than the initial setup.
Answering another concern, police officials said the system is not a substitute for community outreach and involvement.
But the system is part of a larger technological effort that involves setting up what police call a real-time crime center.
Real-time crime center
The money for setting that up is actually coming from another grant the city won, $700,000 from a program that provides money for innovation in policing.
The real-time crime center, located in the Burke Public Safety Center, will include the gunfire detection system and other components:
• Advanced data analysis to help the city focus on high-crime areas and give a more timely response.
• Camera technology to detect crimes in progress and help identify perpetrators.
• Research and evaluation services provided by UNC Greensboro through the university's North Carolina Network for Safe Communities.
Meanwhile, some people are questioning whether the gunfire detection system could become an invasion of privacy: In particular, concerns have been raised in some places as to whether the audio detection equipment could be used to record conversations or carry on other types of surveillance apart from merely detecting gunfire.
Passed review
ShotSpotter has pushed back hard against the idea that its technology can be put to nefarious uses. On its website, the company touts that in 2019 it won unanimous approval from Oakland, Calif., Privacy Advisory Commission, which that city established to oversee surveillance technology.
The company said that after a six-month review, it got approval from the commission and recognition as a "thoughtful and transparent leader that does what it takes to mitigate privacy concerns."
ShotSpotter pointed out that in 2019 it also received an independent privacy audit from the New York University School of Law, which concluded ShotSpotter's risk of invading privacy was "extremely low," and that report writers had "little concern that the system will be used for anything approaching voice surveillance."
On its website, ShotSpotter says that its audio sensors "are not positioned, tuned or specialized to pick up human voices." The company goes on to say that because the system relies on multiple sensors, a human voice would never be loud enough to trigger detection, nor would other street sounds.
Significantly, ShotSpotter officials say, police departments that use their system do not get the ability to stream audio recordings. When the audio picks up gunfire, ShotSpotter checks it for verification at company headquarters. Police get the snippet of the recording containing the gunfire if it is determined that the system picked up actual gunfire.
Spy center?
Advocates of reduced police spending here say they don't want local officials trying to create a "mega spy center" with both the real-time crime center and its gunfire detection components.
The Forsyth County Police Accountability and Reallocation Coalition, in a statement, called the real-time crime center and gunfire detection technology "examples of military-grade surveillance that expand policing while not addressing root causes of violence in our community."
The group said some experts maintain that the gunfire-detection system "does not reduce homicides, is inherently biased, and creates a new layer of profiling."
Webb, the senior policy counsel for the ACLU's North Carolina chapter, said increased surveillance "can lead to increased targeting of communities of color."
"With gunshot detectors, our main concern is with the chance of false positives," Webb said. "We want to know that there are protections in place for privacy, security and accuracy."
Even if the technology works exactly as billed, and doesn't pick up people talking or mistake random sounds for gunfire, there are concerns about how the shot-detection technology and other aspects of real-time crime efforts increase the amount of surveillance people are subjected to, according to Webb.
"We already see license-plate readers and cameras," Webb said. "The real question is, what are the limits? Even if we can agree that ShotSpotter is OK, what is next?"
Police power is not distributed fairly and "disproportionately harms communities of color," Webb said.
"You don't have an expectation of privacy out on the street," she said. "But as a community we don't think of ourselves as living in a Big Brother society, and the question is whether we want to go down that path."
Site uncertain
The city has not specified the location for the gunfire detection system, but told members of the Public Safety Committee that the corner of 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue was a possibility.
The corner is in a predominantly black part of town.
Charles McCargo, who lives in a house near that intersection, said the system would be good for community safety.
"I think it is a good deal," he said. "That will help the police to find out where everything is. I think it is worthwhile. I think it should have been done a long time ago. You might hear four or five shots at night. You don't come out."
McCargo said he's familiar with the concept of gunfire detection from having formerly lived in Montgomery County, Md., in the metro Washington area. He said he's not worried about being monitored, and that in his former home most folks were comfortable having the system around.
Porfiria Girgis, a resident of Piedmont Park, an apartment complex owned by the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, said she worries about the safety of her 10-year-old daughter and would welcome the gunfire detection system.
"I know people who have been killed," she said. "Sometimes you can't even sleep because of the gunshots."
Neither Girgis nor McCargo said they found the prospect of more surveillance onerous.
Amy Gauldin, a lieutenant in the city's criminal investigations division, said that the actual location of the detection devices will be data-driven.
The 25th and Cleveland corner was looked at based on 2017-19 data when the grant was being written, she said. The exact place to put the system would be based on more current data.
During committee, Council Member D.D. Adams said it is important for the city to be transparent in how it is using technology in policing.
Council Member Annette Scippio said critics of police spending on this kind of project may not be experiencing the kind of problem with gun violence in their neighborhoods that she hears about from residents of her East Ward.
"One of the things that happens in the areas that have a lot of gun violence is that the residents want us to do something about it," she said. "I can tell you that the gun violence that has been experienced in East Ward and Northeast Ward is severe. Almost every night you are awakened because of gun violence and not knowing where it is."
