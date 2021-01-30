Gunfire detection system coming to the city. Winston-Salem police hope to save lives, but critics call it invasive.

Charles McCargo, who lives in a house near that intersection, said the system would be good for community safety.

"I think it is a good deal," he said. "That will help the police to find out where everything is. I think it is worthwhile. I think it should have been done a long time ago. You might hear four or five shots at night. You don't come out."

McCargo said he's familiar with the concept of gunfire detection from having formerly lived in Montgomery County, Md., in the metro Washington area. He said he's not worried about being monitored, and that in his former home most folks were comfortable having the system around.

Porfiria Girgis, a resident of Piedmont Park, an apartment complex owned by the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, said she worries about the safety of her 10-year-old daughter and would welcome the gunfire detection system.

"I know people who have been killed," she said. "Sometimes you can't even sleep because of the gunshots."

Neither Girgis nor McCargo said they found the prospect of more surveillance onerous.

Amy Gauldin, a lieutenant in the city's criminal investigations division, said that the actual location of the detection devices will be data-driven.