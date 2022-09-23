Gunfire erupts as dozens of people brawl outside apartment complex, Winston-Salem police say. 1 person injured.

Reported gunfire and a fight involving 30 to 40 people sent police to the parking lot of a Winston-Salem apartment complex Thursday night. Police say one shooting victim later showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her buttocks.

The call about a brawl on Bethabara Pointe Circle came in to police around 9 p.m. Thursday. No one involved in the alleged fight was there when police arrived, but investigators said they found approximately 11 spent handgun casings and one spent shotgun shell in the parking lot.

Two vehicles also were struck by gunfire, police said.

A statement from police said that the parking lot fight broke out between numerous females and that, during the brawl, at least one suspect began shooting.

At 9:15 p.m., Jameshia Cleshay Sansbury, 28, arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line for sending information, photos and video to police is 336-276-1717.