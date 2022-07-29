 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gunfire erupts in McDonald's parking lot at Hanes Mall, two cars damaged

McDonald's gunfire

Two cars were hit by gunfire in the McDonald's parking lot at Hanes Mall on Friday afternoon.

 Wesley Young, Journal

Gunfire erupted on the parking of the McDonald's at Hanes Mall on Friday, and two cars were struck by stray bullets, Winston-Salem police said.

There were no initial reports of injury, and police said that the shooter appeared to have left the area.

The gunfire occurred about 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the restaurant, which is located on an outparcel on the east side of the mall.

The report of gunfire drew a heavy police response, and ambulances were initially staging nearby in case they were needed. Police officers placed orange evidence markers at a number of locations on the parking lot as they carried out their investigation.

Police said they had no suspects but that the case is under investigation.

