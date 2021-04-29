Gunfire hits two juveniles at a home in Winston-Salem; other juveniles at the scene weren't injured

Two juveniles were shot and wounded Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Glenn Avenue, but other juveniles at the scene weren't injured by the gunfire, authorities said Thursday.

An 11-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were hit by gunfire and taken to a local hospital, Winston-Salem police told WGHP, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner.

The victims’ injuries are not life-threatening, police said. Authorities didn't identify the victims.

The incident happened shortly before 4:30 p.m., police said. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two juveniles suffering from single gunshot wounds.

A suspect with a mask and a handgun was walking by a home in the 2900 block of North Glenn Avenue, and fired multiple shots toward the home for unknown reasons, police said. The suspect then ran from the scene.

A neighbor said that one boy was shot in his leg, and the other boy was shot in his hand. The boys who are brothers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, police and the neighbor said.

Several other juveniles were at the home but were not injured, police said.

The neighbor said that seven to eight shots were fired in Wednesday's incident.