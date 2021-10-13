Gunfire injures two men in Winston-Salem

Two men were injured in shootings Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, authorities said.
A man was shot in the leg on Bon Air Avenue and has non-life-threatening injuries, according to WGHP/FOX8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.
Shortly after that incident , another man was shot near the Wendy’s restaurant on University Parkway, the television station reported.
Winston-Salem police didn't provide information on the man's injuries, the television station reported. Police also didn't identify either victim.
No further details about either shooting were available Wednesday night.
Anyone with information about these incidents can call Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7299
John Hinton
