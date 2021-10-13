 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gunfire injures two men in Winston-Salem
0 Comments

Gunfire injures two men in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two men were injured in shootings Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

A man was shot in the leg on Bon Air Avenue and has non-life-threatening injuries, according to WGHP/FOX8, the newsgathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Shortly after that incident , another man was shot near the Wendy’s restaurant on University Parkway, the television station reported.

Winston-Salem police didn't provide information on the man's injuries, the television station reported. Police also didn't identify either victim.

No further details about either shooting were available Wednesday night.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call  Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News